Pre-season has been busy at Pride Park and after the success of Orange City invitational tens, the Avoca Beach Sharks were the latest travelling team to land in Orange on Saturday. The Central Coast club's presence saw them play a range of trial matches against Orange City Rugby with a men's 15-a-side trial of three mini games and a women's 7's match. After coming off a COVID disrupted 2021 season, the fixture between both clubs was one of the first played between the two - an integral part of planning for the coming season. "Although (the games were) trials, all games were hotly contested with the ball travelling deftly from one side of the park to the other with very willing defence from both sides," Avoca's Tony Shepherd said. "On the day the results were shared in the men's with Avoca Beach on top in 2 of 3 mini games and Orange winning the overall points for the day with a couple of tries in the last game. "In the women's, Avoca Beach finished on the right side of the scoreboard with a couple of long range tries entertaining the crowd. "It's great to see two regional communities come together to share a common interest that promotes grass roots rugby on the Central Coast and in the Central West. Avoca Beach's captain Matt Anderson: "The club greatly appreciated all the efforts and amazing hospitality displayed by Orange City and are looking forward to hosting a return game next year."

