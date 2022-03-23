news, local-news,

A band featuring members of The Saints, Sunnyboys and The Necks is among a fresh batch of artists announced for Orange's inaugural Winter Jazz Festival Asteroid Ekosystem, described as "a supergroup for the 21st century" features guitarist Ed Keupper, Alister Spence and Lloyd Swanton. The eclectic group, who recently appeared at WOMADelaide, create a sound that's said to "almost defy adequate definition" with "a dash of jazz, and little splash of ambience and a little grinding of gritty rock." Asteroid Ekosytem joins the festival's already impressive line-up of local and internationally renowned jazz acts as well as blues, rock, folk and country musicians including ensembles, bands and solo artists. The three-day June long weekend event will include a series of close to 50 concerts at venues throughout the CBD. Ticketed venues will include The Civic Theatre, church spaces and local pubs and clubs. An un-ticketed stage will be set up for local musicians at the Royal Hotel across the festival weekend. Central West talent announced in the second release lineup include jazz stars Pengopuss, and Into the Blue Jazz Trio, along with Bathurst-based singer/songwriter Andy Nelson. From further afield, the sway of Aloha No's ukulele and steel pedal guitar will capture the soul of Hawaii while festival favourite, Queen Porter Stomp, will conjure late-night swampy prohibition blues. The global sounds of Visions of Nar will offer audiences a kaleidoscopic ride through Armenian folk music and contemporary jazz.. 2021 APRA Art Music Award for Best Jazz Performance, pianist Mark Isaacs and saxophonist Loretta Palmeiro, have been added to the bill, as has 2021 Freedman Jazz Fellow and recipient of the ABC Jazz Scholarship, guitarist Hilary Geddes, who will will premiere her new collection of music Parkside. The newly announced acts join first-release artists including Vince Jones, Emma Pask, Ray Beadle and Mahalia Barnes Mike Nock and The Catholics. Early Bird tickets are available from now until April 4. For further information or to purchase tickets visit www.owjf.com.au. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/ae90c00c-fe0e-4f37-8802-a44c10b2c600.jpg/r0_22_1500_870_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg