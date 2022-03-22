news, local-news,

It's only been open for a little over 12 months, but Whitney's Restaurant and Bar already has a big reputation. The elegant eatery at The Remington Hotel has received an Australian Good Food Guide (AGFG) Reader's Choice Award in the Modern Australian category, with diners full of praise for the restaurant's service and executive chef Tyrone Hunt's menu. Hunt, who originally hails from the UK, made the move to Orange in 2020 after working at the Hilton and Crystalbrook Collection in Cairns and is acknowledged as the mastermind behind Whitney's success. "Orange has a great reputation for being a food capital and by moving back into a smaller establishment with Whitney's, I've really been able to bring my creativity and flair back into the everyday," he said. That creativity and flair is evident in Hunt's newly launched Autumn menu, which features dishes like chicken ballotine with chicken mousse, roasted corn puree, poached baby leek, chicken skin crisp and house jus; sous vide lamb rump with red capsicum and tarragon; and apple and white chocolate mousse with toffee apple centre coated in green mirror glaze and salted caramel ice. The imaginative food is accompanied by a wine list that is 80 percent local, with names like See Saw, Printhie and Philip Shaw featuring. Hunt says sustainability is at the core of the kitchen, with produce sourced locally where possible, and food wastage kept to a minimum. "I've got a chicken dish and we take the chicken skin and make a crisp out of it and use the bones to make the stock. Or tomatoes for example - we blanch our tomatoes but we don't throw the skin away, we dehydrate it and make a crunchy texture out of it or even turn it into a powder. It's about maximising what you have." Composting and a herb garden are also part of the restaurant's efforts to minimise its footprint. Whitney's is one of five Orange eateries to be recognised in the AGFG Reader's Choice Awards this year, which are decided by popular vote. Others are Overlander Indian (Indian); New Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant (Asian); The Schoolhouse Restaurant (Modern Australian) and Racine Bakery (Cafe).

