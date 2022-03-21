sport, local-sport,

After nearly five months of blood, sweat and tears, the Orange and District Cricket Association grand finals are locked in. Centrals will take on Kinross First XI in second grade, CYMS will battle it out with Orange City in third grade, while Cavaliers and Orange City will duke it out in Centenary Cup. This came after some wild semi-finals which saw a couple of blowouts and a big upset. Centrals came into Saturday's second grade semi against minor premiership winners Cavaliers in red-hot form and it showed early on. The red and blacks won the toss and elected to bowl and off the back of Matthew Burgess (3-13 and a run out) saw Cavs fall to 4-37. Ethan Urquhart (51) and Josh Ward (21) then steadied the ship with a 53-run partnership, but the lower order didn't provide much support as they were bowled out for 118. Gareth Faul came up big, picking up the wickets of both Ward and Urquhart on his way to 4-24. In the chase, it was the Damien Caughlan show for a little while as he smashed 44 at better than a run a ball. With the loss of captain Adam Danielson with the score sitting at 91, Cavs still had a sniff, but Jake Pauletto's unbeaten 43 secured the upset victory. While nicknamed 'the students' it was a teacher who came up big for Kinross as they booked the other spot in the second grade grand final as they took down Orange City. Opening the batting, Walter Prowse (78) came up huge and combined with Luke Hunter (30) to get Kinross to 185 before they were bowled out with just seven balls remaining. Campbell Warburton (4-37) and Sam Wasil (3-34) finished with the best figures for the Warriors. With a tough task in front of them, City's innings never really got going as Prowse (1-13) and Hugh Thompson (4-17) ripped through the top order as they managed to bowl the Warriors out for just 80. There was just the one match in third grade, with CYMS having already booked a spot in the big dance. Centrals Black batted first in their match against Orange City and got off to a dreadful start. They found themselves at 6-37 thanks in part to the economical Alex Walker (2-5), before Hayden Griffith (4-7) finished things off to bowl Centrals out for just 72. Despite some early hiccups, Adam Cowden (30) and Michael Evans (27 not out) were able to give City the spark they needed to chase down the target just four wickets down. While the two teams who would contest the Cent Cup grand final were already locked in, the battle for the minor premiership was still alive. Sitting in second to start the round, Cavaliers (8-146) got the job done against CYMS (91), Nicholas Bennett was the main destroyer for Cavs with an unbeaten 54, while Cooper Pullen (20) and Jack Taylor (29) also chipped in. Jett Clarke (3-20) and Darcy Kelly (2-14) were the best of the CYMS bowlers. In the chase it was only Clarke's 21-ball 30 which provided any real resistance with Toby Middleton picking up 4-7 in the Cavs win. The victory proved enough to take top spot on the ladder after Orange City (10-88) fell to Kinross (5-103). Liam McKenzie (54 not out) and Charles Swift (27 not out) scored almost all of their runs, while James Harper (3-15) finished with the best figures for City. Harper (32) then got the Warriors off to a good start with the bat, but a string of wickets throughout the middle order saw them bowled out. Harrison Nock (3-14) was the best of the Kinross bowlers. The second grade grand final will take place at on Saturday at Wade Park at 12.30pm, third grade will be at Riawena Oval at 1pm and Centenary Cup at Bloomfield Oval at 1.30pm.

