After two COVID interrupted seasons, Orange Eagles basketball club will look to tip their season off in style this weekend for round one of the Spalding Waratah Young League. The mighty Eagles were sitting in fourth place last season before cancellation due to the pandemic, and will look to pick up from where they left off. "We've pretty much got a very similar team compared to last year," president Craig Harvey said. "We've boosted some stocks in very key areas with new players in. "Bailey Schneeberger from West Wyalong (is a) point guard, and he'll be one to watch. "I'm looking forward to seeing Andrew Gogala who has been a local junior for some time - he really developed last year. "I enjoyed watching him as a post player, he's starting to come along nicely in that role. "Clary Annis-Brown has got a strong hustle game and is a very talented point guard as well and it goes without saying that Kobe Mansell is back again this year." Along with a quality squad, the Eagles will have Jamahl Zegzula as head coach and Troy Hogarth as assistant. "Both are level two nationally accredited coaches who seem to be working quite well together," Mr Harvey said. Having been in the state league for quite some time, the Eagles under 23 program will enter its second year with the club likely to have a home game every second weekend. Mr Harvey explained Saturday's fixture will present an atmosphere perfect for families. "Doors will open at 6pm with tip off at 6:30," he said. "We'll have a VIP section there with some great entertainment including a dance recital, cheer squad, half-time shootout and shooting drills for money. "A lot of those initiatives will make it a family environment, we've targeted that time slot so kids can come along and have a look at these boys play the high level basketball that we get around here." The Eagles president added starting the season at Sir Neville Howse Stadium will be great for the club. "It's going to be absolutely fantastic for the boys, we've had a rough couple of seasons with COVID," he said.

