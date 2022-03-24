news, local-news,

The last time the dining area of Club Millthorpe resounded to the tones of a multitude of amateur musicians belting out a tune was just before lockdown was introduced back in March of 2020. Now two years later the Open Mic nights organised by Alyson Lavers of Millthorpe Vocal Coaching are back. The club will play host to the event from 7pm on Friday April 1and Ms Lavers said it is open to absolutely everyone. "Poetry, covers, originals, comedians it doesn't matter, everyone is welcome," she said. With 15 minute brackets for each performer Ms Lavers is expecting at least 10 performers to get up to perform. "There's been a lack of entertainment in Millthorpe for too long,' she said. "Now that we can get out and enjoy ourselves and support the Millthorpe Bowling Club, we should." Club Millthorpe is one of many venues across the region to have reintroduced live music and entertainment following the lifting of lockdowns and COVID restrictions. Musicians are back in business and punters starved of entertainment for the past two years are thankful to be able to get out and let their hair down again. Joe Johns, store manager at popular Orange live music venue The Agrestic Grocer said all of their recent Ruby Tuesday nights, which see musicians cover popular artists, had sold out. "It's pretty crazy. As soon as we post them, they sell out very quick." He said like all live music venues, COVID-19 had caused significant disruptions: "We got really thrown off during COVID, we had a lot of shows booked that couldn't go ahead. "So ever since we've been out, we've had everyone catching up who wanted to play before, as well as new people." In the coming weeks, The Agrestic Grocer will also play host to a series of Arts OutWest Live & Kicking sessions - a program that aims to bolster the Central West's live music industry as it emerges from a difficult time. This Friday night features Americana/Folk/Blue singer Cletis Carr, followed by Genni Kane on April 29 and Clancy Pye on May 27. Mr Johns said people were coming from all over for the shows: "There's plenty of people all around the Central West that want to come in. We've even had some people come from Sydney." "I think everyone's just been missing live music."

