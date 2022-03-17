news, local-news,

Orange-based singer-songwriter Clancy Pye is counting down the days ahead of her grand-final performance for the Toyota Star Maker at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. With this year's festival pushed back to April 19 due to the COVID pandemic, Miss Pye performed a pop-up show at Orange Toyota earlier in the month. The singer-songwriter grew up performing and touring the Central West and said the show at Orange Toyota went well and gave her a chance to test the two songs she will perform in the grand final. She said staff from the dealership and members of the public watched the show, as well as people who have been following her music who she hasn't had a chance to meet before. "I played some new songs of my own as well," she said. "It was a great opportunity to road test some of the new songs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/54023dac-4a8a-4b33-a326-77f856b34872.JPG/r0_125_5568_3271_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg