Blue skies welcomed Orange Triathlon Club members to the finale of their 2021/22 season on Sunday with Simon Lun one of three members to walk away with a spring in his step. Lun was one of the first members to run across the finish line with the Super Sprint event the earliest to kick off. The Super Sprint, which consisted of a 200m swim, 6.6km ride and 2.2km run, contained mainly under 19 entrants with Lun the only participant outside of that category. Finishing in 29:19, his time was impressively one minute quicker than second. Normally a long distance athlete, Lun's participation was a spontaneous choice. "It was a last-minute decision to enter, I'd been out training the day before and running that morning so it was a quick way to get involved," he said. "It's a really good event that anyone can do. "I was pretty happy with the way I performed, I've still got a bit to go with the swim and run - fortunately the ride saved me a bit." With a younger crowd around him, Lun said competing against youth can be a tough task. "It can actually be a bit intimidating," he laughed. "They might be young but they're quick and very good runners and swimmers." After recently finishing the Ironman 70.3 Geelong and Sunday's event, Lun's attention now turns to the Port Macquarie Ironman. "Hopefully it all goes well ... anything can happen," he said. In the overall club championships, Tomosso Cornelius-Feltus and Molly Dean were named the ultimate winners after brilliant performances in the sprint event. Cornelius-Feltus, racing in the male under 19s category, finished with a time of 47:13. Dean was in the female 19s and raced home in 52:15. In the Super Sprint, Abi Jones was the first female to cross the line. Event director Matt Dean said the choice of venue played a significant role in a strong presence of youth throughout the day. "It was all done in the Gosling Creek precinct so that really suits the kids having it off the road," he said. "Doing the whole event within the Gosling Creek grounds is really beneficial for the kids and especially those new to the sport."

