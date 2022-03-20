sport, local-sport,

A classic one-two punch by a couple of Cavaliers has propelled them into the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition grand final. Hugh Middleton (38) strolled to the crease with the minor premiers in trouble in their qualifying final against Rugby Union on Saturday. Cavs were 5-85, a score which quickly turned to 6-88, before Middleton and Mitch Black (29 not out) salvaged the innings. "I think it was just try and bat out the 50 while trying to keep ticking over the scoreboard. Just don't let us lose our wickets cheaply," Middleton said of his partnership with Black. "We would've liked a bit more on the board, but in the end we set a total and that's all we could do." The pair put on 48 to help Cavs reach 162 before they were bowled out in the 48th over, about 40 runs short of what they had hoped for on a flat Wade Park wicket. "We were pretty confident because we knew our bowling attack and our fielding were up to standard," Middleton added. One of those bowlers who came up pick was Hugh Britton. He picked up 4-36 off ten overs, including the big wicket of in-form Rugby batter brad Glasson for just 26. "We said before we even bowled the first ball that finals cricket is a different game," Britton said. 'If you've got runs on the board and you can keep yourself in the game then anything can happen." Rugby looked in control with the score at 2-87, but the wickets of Imran Qureshi (42) and brother Jameel (1) quickly brought Cavs back in the game. From then on out, the wickets started to tumble in regular intervals and Rugby were bowled out for 154. "We pride ourselves on our fielding and we took three really good catches during the day," Britton added. "Mitch Black (1-21) bowled really well at the start of the innings. At second drinks they needed about 40 and we took a few wickets, bowled a few dot balls and all of a sudden they're needing six runs an over. "Harry Pearce (1-32) and Kyle Buckley (1-36) as per usual finished the job for us." The other match on the day saw Orange City take on City Colts at Riawena with the loser eliminated from the competition altogether. The Warriors didn't have the same luck as their cross-town rivals as they would lose by 75 runs. The home side bowled first and picked up a few early wickets thanks to Ed Morrish (3-30) and Andrew Rutledge (4-38). Josh Toole (45) and Oliver Shoemark (35 not out) would get the visitors back in the game as they posted 182 before being bowled out in the 48th over. The Warriors run chase never really got going, with none of the top seven making it to 20. Captain Brett Causer (30) would show some resistance at the end, but the task proved took much and they were bowled out for 107. City Colts were then set the task of taking on St Pat's Old Boys on Sunday, with the winner to play Rugby for the final spot in the grand final.

