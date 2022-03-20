sport, local-sport,

The recent under 12s state water polo tournament held in Orange was described as a great learning experience for all those involved. Sarah Sokol, Orange water polo coach said all of their players did a "wonderful job" over the three day event. "They all learned so much and their growth in the game was wonderful. I'm so incredibly proud of all the players, who all showed great sportsmanship," she said. "We had wonderful young referees who volunteered and put themselves on the deck. These youngsters were strong and gutsy to referee in front of so many coaches, players and supporters." Orange Water Dragons White finished on top of their pool with three wins from 4 games. They had wins over Nordek Icebergs (9-3), Woy Woy Wombats (8-6) and Kinross (5-4) in the pool games. Kinross finished 4th in the same pool with one win from 4 pool games. They had a 7-2 win over Woy Woy Wombats. In the cross-over matches, Kinross downed Mighty Little Wombats 8-2 and Woden Waves 8-1, and had a 5-all draw with Woy Woy Wombats. Orange Water Dragons Blue topped their pool with three wins from three games. The boys' division finished with the Gunnamatta Great White Sharks in first with Sydney Uni in second. In the girls' division it was the Gunnamatta Mako Sharks who came out on top with the runners-up being the Hunter Hurricanes Blue. In the mixed division it was the Ryde Rhinos who finished first while the Nordek Icebergs from the ACT who finished second. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/8a700e67-10f5-41ce-bbe0-3279d0f00e5f.JPG/r0_77_2816_1668_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg