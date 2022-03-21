news, local-news,

For Basil Baldwin the lyrics 'ain't no mountain high enough' ring true and in one week he'll be putting his running shoes on for the Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge (GVMC). Mr Baldwin's running career is well documented after he was inspired, as an eight-year-old, from watching Olympic athletes train over his back fence. Through his extensive involvement with the Goldseekers Orienteering Club, Mr Baldwin and his team laid the platform for the GVMC over a decade ago. However, as numbers grew more support was needed. "It started to get too big and complicated so we ran it in partnership with the Rotary Club of Orange," he said. In its current form, the challenge is a 11km race route run over three peaks and through beautiful forest. Mr Baldwin said he can't recall how many races he's competed in over the years. "I've run about a dozen of them at least," he said. "Fortunately the agony does wear off after a while." While a new personal best would be nice, the experienced runner says that won't be on the horizon. "Surprisingly I've found it harder as I've got older," he laughed. "It's quite interesting - sometimes I look back at the rate of decline of speed ... it's declined a bit faster in recent years as one may expect when you get older." After racing the challenge for many years Mr Baldwin said the terrain excites him every time. "After a few kilometres you go around a corner and get your first view of Mount Towac and that's quite exciting as you see it towering above you and you think 'oh gosh'," he described. "When I was a little bit younger, I could run down hills (like Towac) quite quickly - they call me a bit of a mountain goat. "I used to enjoy that part then you go up Towac Way and onto the nature trail and that's lovely if you're not too pooped by then. While the sights and sounds present a beautiful experience, Mr Baldwin believes the true reward comes from within. "It's a personal challenge - (you're able to say) yes okay I've been able to do it again," he said. Rotary Club's Gary Bone said the race encourages all competitive and non-competitive participants. "It's not just for people who want to have a run, we cater for everyone," he explained. One adjustment this year will see the race finish at the Federal Falls picnic ground as the facilities on the summit of Mount Canobolas are closed off for up-grading. Another change has unfortunately involved the cancellation of the Family Fun Run for 2022 due to low entry numbers in previous events. The full route is available online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/51558289-219a-4a98-831a-0a24ddc06246.jpg/r0_26_1800_1043_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg