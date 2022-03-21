news, local-news,

The Aramex Orange regional franchise, formerly known as Fastway Couriers, is on the market. Franchisees Michael and Karen Andrew developed the business from a greenfield site in 2016 and say they have seen massive growth over the past six years, with the opportunity now for new owners to grow it further. "I think on our first day we got 46 parcels. Today we get about 2000 parcels a day," Mr Andrew said. The rise of e-commerce, in particular, has driven record growth in the courier and logistics industry, Mr Andrew said. It was one of the few industries in Australia not only surviving, but thriving and growing, during the pandemic as online shopping drove demand for delivery. The Orange franchise services six local government areas: Bathurst, Blayney, Parkes, Forbes, Mid-Western Regional and Orange. Mr Andrew says the business has developed strong relationships with local businesses, including wineries and manufacturers. The couple are selling as they would like to move into semi-retirement. Mr Andrew says they've worked hard to build a successful business from the ground up and would like to see some new owners step in and take it to the next level. Younique Property Group has merged with One Agency in Orange. Younique Property Group was a sole operator real estate business in Orange. One Agency director Ash Brown said its operator Simone Fogarty has worked in the industry for 14 years. She will now work as a sales agent and property manager at One Agency. Jason Battle has a grand plan to open Cafe Eagle in Orange and is seeking an investor or partner to get his business plan to fruition. Mr Battle already has the pièce de résistance, a Bezzara Eagle Coffee machine and has selected Underground Coffee Roasters in Penrith for a coffee kiosk he plans to open at the Orange City Centre. He has previously run a coffee shop at Richmond in north-west Sydney and in 2018 he opened a hole-in-the-wall coffee shop behind Zambrero that he described as an experiment. "I was developing a concept," Mr Battle said. "I wanted to make sure I had it absolutely perfect." Anyone interested in joining the venture can contact Mr Battle on 0302 724 268. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/b59a4e22-8fac-4220-92c7-d38a65b21a58.JPG/r0_503_4937_3292_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg