NEXT in series for the Live & Kicking Meet the Songwriter Sessions is set to bring a veteran muso from the United States, Cletis Carr to the Agrestic Grocer next Friday night - who says he's relieved to see the world finally shifting back into gear. "It's good to see positive vibes happened again after two years of people basically being trained to stay at home," Mr Carr said. "It's been a challenge for so many businesses and venues, so I'm delighted to see the resurgence in small venues putting on live entertainment and people happy to buy tickets." Mr Carr says he's partied with Rose Tattoo and AC/DC, and has shared stages across the globe with fellow artists such Tom Petty, John Mellencamp, Elvis Costello, Joan Jett, Nick Lowe and Huey Lewis, the Easybeats and the Saints. "Yes, I've met many famous people over the years, many of my heroes," he said. "It was exciting for me, because as a young kid seeing people on TV or in magazines, then suddenly going to lunch or going to their homes, I mean ... I've got a few tales to tell," he laughed. Unleashing those stories to the Agrestic Grocer audience on March 25, Mr Carr will only be commuting over from Bathurst, a place that he's called home for the past two years, and says he's been "floating" in ever since COVID hit; which, it turns out, has served as a mentoring blessing in disguise. "I've been helping with local pubs, steering musos back and forth and getting involved in projects, because at this point in my career, I have an obligation to give back with young and emerging artists," Mr Carr said. "Industry things like how to get gigs and the politics behind festivals so young kids can see where there are possibilities here; whether they're playing music or working with the venues, whatever it may be." The accomplished songwriter, having released more than 120 compositions in his time, says he'd also like to see more established musicians playing the role of mentor, taking on leadership parts to guide and instill confidence in emerging artists across the Central West. "There should be mentoring programs across all industries, which seems to be overtaken by greed and selfishness at times, as in 'well, that's nice, but I've got to row my own boat' kind of mentality," Mr Carr explained. "I've been lucky to have worked in music my whole life, every day - every job has basically been music-related - and I don't have a mansion or yacht or anything, but I've lived my life in music, so of course I feel obligated to give back - and I enjoy it." While the world-toured musician says he's missing his friends in Nashdale and wants to get back to Europe eventually, he's going to stick around for a little while longer, enjoying the industry changes that he says he can see unfolding. "Myself and local musos - people who enjoy writing and playing quality songs - appreciate when people sit down and actually listen, where they're not having people yelling over the top of them," Mr Carr explained. "The shows that Arts OutWest do and with gigs in places like Mudgee, Orange and Cowra, I'm really heartened seeing these places coming out of this fog and moving into this new time, so it's interesting to see many cultural shifts as a result of what we're going through. "I'm cautiously optimistic for the future of quality music out here." Doors open from 6pm on March 25, with online tickets available through the Agrestic Grocer website.

