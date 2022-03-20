news, local-news,

The Mountain Tea House nestled in the foothills of Mount Canobolas is on the market. McGrath Orange sales agent Scott Petersen is selling the venue as part of a two hectare property that also includes Canobolas Mountain Cabins and a five bedroom home in one package. He said the property has come on the market because the current owners are ready to retire and downsize "It's such an iconic Orange landmark," Mr Petersen said. "Anyone whose a local can remember when it was 10 deep to get in there." Although the tea house has been closed for some time during the COVID pandemic, he said Mount Canobolas is the second most visited site behind the Western Plains Zoo. He said he also expects visitation to increase with the region now opened back up and the potential future mountain bike track. "It's a fantastic market for someone to open," Mr Petersen said. The package has a total offering of 13 bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Mr Petersen said the home include a reception and commercial laundry for the cabins. He said the business has an estimated 4.5 per cent return on investment based on current figures. He said the former tea house has a well equipped kitchen and seating for 120, a log fire, air-conditioning, storage, toilets with wheelchair access and car parking. There are three separate cabins including a large authentic log cabin with four bedrooms and two bathrooms that sleeps 13 people. There's also two two-bedroom self-contained cabins and DA is approved for another two two-bedroom cabins. It is for sale under private treaty with the price given on request.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/43e5e973-b5b5-4925-83d6-54bc534a1f18_rotated_90.JPG/r83_1497_3485_3419_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg