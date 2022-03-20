news, local-news,

An Orange youth mental health worker says there are growing concerns about effects vaping nicotine can have on young people's brains. Lung damage is often cited as the biggest risks of vaping, but it can also damage adolescent's mental health and leave them at risk of depression and anxiety. Youth Care Coordinator at headspace Orange Kate Burke said she had only recently become aware of how bad vaping can be for teen brains. "Nicotine is harmful to brain development, so if they are accessing vapes that have nicotine in them, that's really worrying," she said. While vapes without nicotine do exist, Orange teen 'Jamie', who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, told the Central Western Daily that almost everyone he knew used nicotine vapes. Although illegal to purchase, nicotine vapes are readily accessible through known 'dealers' and from local retailers selling them illegally, he said. The nicotine in one vape can equal 50 cigarettes. "The research I found from the US says nicotine can interfere with processes that are critical to memory, learning, focus, brain development and impulse control," Ms Burke said. "It's scary." Her comments follow the NSW government's recent launch of a Vaping Toolkit, and awareness campaign about the dangers of vaping, aimed at secondary school students. Research shows the highest users of vapes are young people, and one in five people aged 16-24 have vaped. Vapes come in a huge range of flavours like grape, watermelon, bubble gum, cherry cola which are seen as being attractive to young people. "There's so many crazy flavours - it's like a thing to try the new ones," teenager Jamie said. "Lots of people I know are like" "look at this one I've got - it's gummy bear." Ms Burke said while getting a nicotine high and peer pressure were part of the reason young people vaped, the flavours made them more palatable and desirable to young people. "I think the companies are really marketing vapes to younger people. That's their target audience - adolescents," Ms Burke said. "They're saying we've got these fruity flavours, they can't really harm you - but there's a whole heap of chemical in there as well." Her comments were echoed by NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard at the recent launch of the Vaping Toolkit and awareness campaign. "A respiratory researcher once told me that e-vaping liquids have chemicals that are similar to antifreeze, with 500 different flavours to attract kids," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/f1e3bea9-e3bb-4e10-b405-ef26e79fbe46.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg