There were 591 cases of COVID-19 identified in the Western NSW Local Health District in the 24-hours to 4pm on Thursday. There were 204 positive PCR test results and 387 positive rapid antigen tests. READ ALSO: Australian Greens announce Kay Nankervis as Calare federal election candidate However, there may be duplicates due to people taking both tests. COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the health district remains the same at 36, but none of them are currently in intensive care. There are 1888 current cases in the Bathurst local government area , 1766 in the Dubbo LGA and 1820 in Orange. There's been 780 in the Mid-Western Regional (Mudgee) LGA, 237 in Blayney and 120 in Oberon. NSW has recorded 20,050 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 1060 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 32 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1036 patients were being cared for with 34 in ICU. Of the new cases, 12,355 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 7695 came from PCR testing.

