"It felt like two seconds from when I dropped, to when the ambos were there." Those were the words of Luke Jeffcott who suffered a seizure while on his way to work at Orange Hospital. Mr Jeffcott has had epilepsy most of his life, with his first ever seizure coming at just five years of age. But what happened earlier this month has created a burning desire within himself to help others in similar situations. "I was riding my bike to work and I got as far as Forest Road when my chain fell off, so I remember walking up the road, just dragging the bike." he said. "Then I started feeling tired and I was more out of breath than normal. I panicked a little bit. I remember parking my bike in the middle of the footpath." After that it was all a blur until the paramedics arrived. "One of the staff I know within the hospital was part of that paramedic team," Mr Jeffcott added. "He said 'hey Luke, what's your favourite Happy Gilmore quote' and started easing my mind and getting me to think positively." But it was what had happened in between losing consciousness and coming to - a period he refers to as a "black block" - that really stuck with the 36-year-old. A woman had stopped to help when she saw him unconscious, leaned up against a tree. "She was on her way to hospital and stops," Mr Jeffcott said of what had been told to him about what happened. "Her son hopped out, noticed I was unconscious and went to the emergency department. Initially they thought I'd had a heart attack. "My thought process was I very thankful to the people who stopped." It has taken him weeks to feel back to normal, a common occurrence after he has a seizure. This incident, which took place during Epilepsy Awareness Month, got him thinking about what he could do to help others. "It got me thinking about how I can do more to raise awareness to help people and alert people," Mr Jeffcott said. "For someone to come up to me and then go and get help was a great thing. It wasn't intoxication, it wasn't a heart attack, it was a seizure. I'm extremely thankful for the people who stopped and it's got me pumped to help other people with epilepsy." Epilepsy Action Australia said if a person has a seizure, there are six steps to follow. Those are: stay with the person, time the seizure, keep the person safe, protect them from injury especially their head, roll them on to their side after the seizure stops, or immediately if food, fluid, or vomit is in the mouth, observe and monitor their breathing and reassure them until they have recovered. Don't put anything in their mouth, don't restrain the person or move them unless they are in danger.

