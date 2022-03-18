news, local-news,

SHOPPING Centres Australasia Property Group is looking for community input before pushing for permission to expand the North Orange Shopping Centre on Telopea Way. In December last year, Orange City Council approved SCA's development application to carry out almost $4 million in alterations and additions to the centre, which is anchored by Woolworths and contains 14 smaller shops. However, SCA has now embarked on a community engagement program with the residents of Orange which will likely lead to it applying for a change to the Local Environmental Plan to allow for an increase in floorspace. In the future a development application for that expansion will be lodged. Three days of consultation at the centre to gauge community sentiment and collect the views of shoppers began on March 17. SCA Property Group, the owner of the centre, will use that engagement to guide the planning proposal which will be submitted to Orange City Council. Previously, Orange City Council has shown a reluctance to support satellite shopping centres, in a bid to protect the primacy of the city's central business district. "This is just the first step in the planned redevelopment of North Orange Shopping Centre which could potentially deliver the most modern supermarket complex of its kind in the Central West," said SCA Property Development Manager Greg Hayes said on Thursday. It is estimated that the expansion could create up to 455 jobs. SCA's proposal includes another supermarket in addition to the existing Woolworths, a smaller supermarket, smaller retail shops such as food retail and food catering (takeaway) shops and retail services such as a hairdresser, beautician and dry cleaners. It will also improve and expand car parking with additional entry and exit points. "If approved, an improved North Orange Shopping Centre would complement the CBD, so we look forward to hearing those community views," Mr Hayes said. SCA's 2021 Property Portfolio values the North Orange centre, which opened in November 2011, at $54 million and is one of over 90 on its books.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/11a40a01-3247-4799-b884-f8e51b5a9104.jpg/r10_0_3831_2159_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg