It was a moment eight months in the making, but Lara Yaroslavceff is finally back home in Orange after beating cancer. Last year, the now five-year-old girl was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. But this week came the news parents Stacey and Matt had been hoping for, Lara was in remission and could leave Westmead Hospital. "You get told your child has cancer, you get on the rollercoaster and it just doesn't stop," Mrs Yaroslavceff said. "We haven't really had time to process any of the last eight months because you just have to get up and do it. Now it hits home what we went through and we were just running on adrenaline." Lara was reunited with her siblings on Friday and will even get to start kindergarten in a couple of weeks. The latest in a series of tests and treatments saw Lara undergo three bone marrow biopsies. Because there was no cancer found in those tests, the doctors were able to class her as in remission. This doesn't mean she is cured though and Lara will still have to undergo 18 months of maintenance chemotherapy which involves a daily tablet to keep her in remission. One of the best moments for Mrs Yaroslavceff was being able to watch her daughter ring the customary bell at the hospital to signal the cancer had gone away. "You just feel everything at once. I saw the last eight months flash before my eyes and think if we've gone through this, we can go through anything," Mrs Yaroslavceff added. "It was actually the worst day for Lara though, because it meant that she had to say goodbye to people she'd made friends with and the people she loves there. "For us, it was really exciting to hear her ring the bell because when a kid rings a bell it means their cancer is gone. "It really set in that she's done it, she's beat it." While feelings of joy have since set in at the Yaroslavceff household, the prospect of leaving the place they called home for nearly a year didn't come without some concerns. "People kept saying that it's so exciting that you're going home, but I don't think excitement was a word I'd really use because it's a really big lifestyle change coming home," Mrs Yaroslavceff added. "You're a bit nervous that you don't have your lifeline of your oncologist across the road. It all depends on you now. That was a bit hard, but now that we're actually home, we're feeling a lot better." It wasn't just those in Sydney who helped out though. "It was a whole team of people who got us through," Mrs Yaroslavceff added. "Especially Matt's parents who were parents to our other two little boys for the past eight months. Hats off to them because that would've been really hard."

