A man was still above the legal alcohol limit when he was caught moving his car after earlier being arrested for mid-range drink-drink driving and having his driver's licence suspended. Mathew James McNeil, 46, of Sale Street, was initially caught driving along the Southern Feeder Road on January 1, 2022. According to police, he attracted their attention at 3.31pm when he was seen driving 77km/h. He was stopped and returned a positive breath test so was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he returned a mid-range reading of 0.082 on analysis. McNeil told the police he had his first drink at 6.30pm on New Year's Eve, and he continued drinking port throughout the night until 3am on New Years Day. Police suspended McNeil's driver's licence and let him go. At 5.05pm on New Year's Day, police were patrolling along Dairy Creek Road and Blowes Road and saw McNeil's stationary car still where it had been stopped. However, soon afterwards a taxi stopped behind the vehicle and McNeil get out. Police saw him drive the vehicle away from the location and they stopped him on Kurim Avenue. "I couldn't get anyone to get the car here," McNeil said to the police after he was stopped. "I am only going a couple of blocks." McNeil was breath tested again and returned a low-range reading. Solicitor Mason Manwaring said in Orange Local court that McNeil was living out of his car and couch surfing around the time of his offending and he waited until he didn't feel affected by alcohol before driving. Magistrate David Day did not convict McNeil for the mid-range drink-driving offence and he placed him on a two year Conditional Release Order ordering him to be of good behaviour for two years. However, Mr Day did convict McNeil and he fined him $110 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months for driving while his licence was suspended. He also fined him $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months for low-range drink-driving.

