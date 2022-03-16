sport, local-sport,

There was delight for football players, fans and officials across Orange on Sunday as Waratahs FC and Barnstoneworth United FC progressed through to round three of the Australia Cup. Waratahs found themselves up against North Sydney based side Roselea FC at Waratahs Sportsground and it was debutant, Lachie Peet, who proved the difference with a brace. "I was pretty stoked," he said. "Hopefully I can keep that up for the rest of the season. "Round one (of the WPL) I feel like I might have a point to prove so we'll see what happens." In a dominant first ten minutes, Waratahs were unable to finish chances after hitting the post two or three times. Roselea then found themselves in attacking territory and went up 1-0 after a free kick. In the following 20 minutes, Peet made his presence known to score a double before Waratahs made it 3-1 with a penalty. The away side managed to score a goal late in the game but it was all too late as Waratahs progressed through to round three. "We came out really strong at the start, I think we just ran out of legs at the end," Peet said. "We've been working pretty hard to make sure we're ready for the season so it's good to get some minutes in. With Sunday's appearance his first in blue and white, Peet said he's settled in well with his new club. "It's been pretty good, I've played against these guys for years and years," he said. "I wasn't too sure how we'd get along but they're very welcoming, it's a great club and the club seems happy to have me there. "Adam's (Scimone) a great coach as well, he knows what he's doing." In the other Australia Cup fixture, Barnstoneworth United FC defeated Thirroul Thunder 2-1 after a Josh Ward header in the 68th minute secured victory. Jarvis Marat was awarded man of the match as Barnstoneworth also move onto round three of the Cup.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/e93d13cd-a0ca-4ee3-a858-823095504463.JPG/r1274_809_3996_2347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg