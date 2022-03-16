sport, local-sport,

After over two years of postponements, the Nick Tooth Memorial Rugby Tens, or Toothy 10's as it's affectionately known, made a gallant return to the rugby union community on Saturday at Endeavour Park. The popular tournament, which started in 2015, has travelled from Galong to Quirindi and then Sydney before landing on Orange. Over 20 teams competed throughout the tournament with a more than healthy crowd walking through the gates. Orange Emus president, Jamil Khalfan, was delighted with how the day went. "It was a fantasy day for the foundation - we were happy to be apart of it and facilitate the ground," he said. "The day in itself exceeded most peoples expectations. "We didn't do an official count but it looked to be over 2000 people for the day." The grand final of the first division saw a special moment for all in attendance as the parents of Nick Tooth - Julie and Graeme - landed by helicopter on Endeavour Park to present the coveted trophy. "Both Julie and Graeme Tooth were ecstatic (with the day)," Mr Khalfan said. "They came out of the helicopter to present the cup just before the final game which Emus were fortunate enough to be in so that was a good way to cap off the height of the event." The home team were unable to come away with victory in the decider as Team Ramrod proved too strong. "They're not fixed to a location but they've been in the competition since inception and had local players along with blokes from Quirindi and some from Sydney," Mr Khalfan added. "That's who Nick Tooth was. "He was a bloke that knew a lot of people from different places and used to bring together different groups of people and create those little sub communities. It was only fitting they won the whole day." In the other grades, Quirindi Lionesses were champions of the ladies competition, The Phantoms won second division, Kenny James led llawarra Ibis were victorious in thirds while Woollahra Colleagues were fourth division winners. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

