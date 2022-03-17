news, local-news, Corner Street Gallery, Orange

WITH the easing of COVID restrictions, more and more spaces continue to open their doors to the wider public, with one of Orange's busiest art galleries busting for its first event of the year this Friday. The Corner Store Gallery's curator and owner, Madeline Young says she's looking forward to reintroducing its open house evenings, kicking off with the launch of Victorian artist Andrea Hopgood's Heading Out: Coming Home exhibition. "We haven't been able to do a lot since the pandemic began in 2020 [so] it is hugely exciting to be able to welcome guests back for exhibition Opening Nights in 2022," Ms Young said. "They are always a lot of fun but are also important for the exhibiting artist - it's a celebration of the hard work they've put into the collection and the opportunity to network and connect." With a slate of exhibitions raring to go for the year, Ms Young says its first event is apt as the work reflects the artist's experience during isolation in Victoria, where she went through the world's longest lockdown period. Ms Hopgood will exhibit a series of paintings said to "invite the viewer to pause and reflect" in light of the lockdown events, where roadside views of the natural environment fit the climate - and the gallery's theme - to a tee. "We are inviting everyone to 'head out' for the exhibition opening night," Ms Young said. "Whether you're a local artist or creative or are a curious member of our local community, you're always welcome at The Corner Store Gallery." The opening night of Heading Out: Coming Home is a free-of-charge event to be held this Friday on March 18 from 6pm to 8pm at The Corner Store Gallery, 382 Summer Street, Orange. Grazing boards will be supplied by Orange Grazing Co. with a selection of local wines made available by Orange Cellars. With the exhibition's full duration to run from March 16 to March 26, the director says to "stay tuned" for other art gigs during the year, with more information about these upcoming events listed on the gallery's website and Facebook page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/c6b4583f-590d-4e21-9653-d9c6ec6bc11d.JPG/r0_349_5568_3495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg