MEMBER for Orange Phil Donato reaffirmed his support for Orange City Council's proposed mountain bike park on Mount Canobolas when he addressed Tuesday night's ordinary council meeting. Mr Donato said he had been a strong supporter of OCC's $25 million sports stadium and he was also keen for the controversial mountain bike plan, which proposes to put around 73km of trails on the Mountain, to go ahead. "I believe it's a project that will provide significant economic returns to our community in terms or promoting jobs and investment and tourism and all those things," Mr Donato said. "I believe there can be a balance found, the right balance found ... in taking into account the environment and the historical and cultural aspects of Mount Canobolas but also ensuring that we have a facility up there that can draw upon tourism, not only in NSW but across Australia and perhaps internationally." "It's a project I'd like to see advance in the next couple of years." Mr Donato congratulated the new council and acknowledged its diversity. "It's very refreshing for local democracy and refreshing for the town," he said. Tuesday night's meeting was chaired by Deputy Mayor Gerald Power with Mayor Jason Hamling unwell. Cr Hamling's mayoral minute on council investigating the possibility of a temporary indoor playground for the fast-approaching winter was passed unanimously. Cr Kevin Duffy and Cr Tony Mileto expressed concern about the cost, with Cr Duffy saying two projects already on council's books are likely to blow out in cost putting stress on the budget. Cr Mileto also brought up existing indoor playgrounds at the Ophir Tavern and Robin Hood Hotel and the proposed one at the Wentworth Golf Club development. Mel McDonell said her feedback was families want and indoor playground with people telling her there was a "huge void". Cr McDonell said families were the largest demographic in Orange while 25 per cent of visitors were families with children under 14. "This is about starting the ball rolling and working out where we can get funding from," Cr McDonell said. Cr Whitton spoke on council investigating the proposal, for example, suitable buildings, costings. "There is a significant void for young people in Orange. We can't deny that." he said. Cr Tammy Greenhalgh pointed out two major indoor playgrounds were in licenced premises. "Not everyone can afford to eat out," she said. "The key word is investigate," she said. Council will also investigate flying the Ukrainian flag outside Council Chambers. Legally, council can fly the flag of Ukraine by replacing the Council's own flag with the suggested time one week once a flag is sourced. Cr Gerald Power's motion to allow funerals to be conducted at the Orange Botanic Gardens after being banned last year caused considerable discussion. The motion was amended, to add Cr Greenhalgh's suggestion the Clover Hill function centre be included; to limit funerals to week days only and only one funeral a day and that council place the proposal on exhibition for 28 days (along with the hire fee) for public comment. The motion was passed unanimously.

