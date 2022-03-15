news, local-news,

YOU'VE seen it in the movies, now come and experience medieval life for real at the Orange Showground this weekend. The sounds of jousting poles snapping, magnificent horses thundering towards each other carrying knights in full armour and the roar of an appreciate crowd will highlight what is expected to be two days of spectacular action and fun. The Orange Medieval Faire's creative director Andrew McKinnon, who is also one of eight knights involved in the jousting tournament, said things were coming together well. "It's coming together really well. The Orange Medieval Faire has been a long time in the planning, during the post COVID phase there's been a little bit of anxiety all around I think. "Coming this week the weather's looking fanastic, people are getting in and buying tickets and there's alot of excitement and importantly, there's been a lot of support from [Orange City] Council and the local community." Mr McKinnon, who ditched his guitar and playing in a band in favour of learning to ride a 600kg percheron and take up jousting, said ticket-holders would experience life in the middle ages to the full. Birds of prey, viking battles, roman soldiers, ancient cavalry displays, knightly combat at of or course jousting will take place with the latter involving authentic armour and 14 battle-hardened heavy breed horses. "In the village area, which will have all the atmosphere, the smoke, the tents, blacksmiths, you'll see them all doing different demonstrations, how to fight with swords, even a medical demonstration from a medieval reenactor who specialises in medical techniques from that period," Mr McKinnon said. The Orange Medieval Faire is being supported by the NSW Government's Regional Acceleration Fund and Orange City Council and mayor Jason Hamling encouraged people to attend. "The jousting - seeing two blokes with armour on going hammer and tong at each other on a horse with a big stick trying to knock each other off, you wouldn't see that on a normal Saturday in Orange, would you," Cr Hamling said. Tickets are still available, go to orangemedievalfaire.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/2b7af8d4-99b5-4ee7-8faa-4eb21fdd327a.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg