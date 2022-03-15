news, local-news,

JUST like the real thing, Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience will live on in our hearts. But in the meantime, the Pinnacle Players' performance of the show will live on for an an extra two shows after the unprecedented popularity of the local theatre group's production Director Peter Young said audiences for the dinner theatre show being staged at the Orange Public School's Heritage Hall had embraced its everything-Eurovision style. "The clackers and flags make such a difference for audience interaction," Mr Young said. "The noise of the clackers kicks off with the opening number and doesn't let off until the final note. We even had members of the audience dancing during the encore." Audience interaction is a big part of the show with each table allocated a country to support. "Italy, Hungary and Ukraine have all taken a victory. Greece has won twice. I expected Ireland to do big things on St Patrick's Day," Mr Young said. "We sold the entire season out before our second weekend of performances so we have put two last shows out for a fourth weekend of Eurovision goodness." Mr Young said the cast was having as much fun as the audience. "It's really lovely as a performer to settle in for an extended run. Secretly I think that everyone would like their performance to win even just once." The extra shows are Thursday March 24 at 7pm and Friday March 25 at 7pm. No extension is possible and the extra shows are BYO drinks and nibbles.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/eac6e992-4d92-4a9d-a324-6024e15db215.jpeg/r0_468_8256_5133_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg