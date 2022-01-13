news, local-news,

THE proposal to build a 100km network of mountain bike trails on Mount Canobolas has reached a milestone with Orange City Council lodging the paper-work to seek State Government planning approval. After 12 months of investigation by a team of environmental consultants, archaeologists and track design experts, Council has lodged the application with the Department of Industry Planning and Environment for the project to be considered as a State Significant Development. As part of the process the DPIE will consider a report called a Preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment compiled by the environmental consultants, The Environmental Factor. This report provides an overview of the project and considers the potential environmental impacts that may result from the proposed works. Additionally, the PEIA proposes potential mitigation measures or safeguards to avoid, minimise, mitigate or offset these potential impacts. Orange Mayor Cr Jason Hamling welcomed the latest step in the project. "The proposed mountain bike trail on Mt Canobolas is one of the Council's generational projects that is going to make a huge difference to our local business economy by drawing enthusiasts from all over Australia," Cr Jason Hamling said. "We're not pretending that a project of this scale is going to happen overnight, but it's great to see another milestone that could bring us one step closer. "I acknowledge we are dealing with a very special, environmentally sensitive area on the mountain and for that reason, it must measure up or it won't go ahead. "The lodging of this SSD application will start a thorough independent investigation by a state Government department." "Our expert consultants and track designers have done a brilliant job coming up with a network of tracks which we believe can be built around the mountain's sensitive areas. "The proposed routes can also now been seen on a new page on the Council website, which brings the many elements of the project together in the one place." More information about the project can be found at: https://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/mtcanobolas-mountain-bike-trail-project/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150004360/719e4a1a-d475-45a2-9082-aa80ad851c71.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg