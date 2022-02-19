news, local-news,

"As close to the real thing as you can get," is how the award winning Pinnacle Players are billing their latest production, Song Contest - The Almost Eurovision Experience. Next month's glitzy dinner show tribute to the Eurovision Song Contest is a cross between a musical comedy and a sporting event, says director Peter Young, and audience participation is a must. Split up into 11 tables or 'allegiances', the audience will be expected to barrack for their country, with clackers and flags supplied. "It's very interactive and we encourage everyone to make lots of noise and cheer on their teams," Mr Young said. Voting takes place over dessert via smartphone and in true Eurovision style, you can't vote for the country you barracked for. The 'contest' stars an ensemble of Orange's best known and new talent, who belt out the tongue-in-cheek power ballads, pop, and other "Eurovisiony" songs. "It's everything we love about Eurovision including the glitter and the sequins and the cheese," Mr Young said. Tickets and details at pinnacleplayers.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/cd4d2cf1-81f1-4a95-9c06-5f2c91b19a47.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg