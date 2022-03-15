coronavirus,

The number of COVID patients in the region's hospitals has risen. Up to 4pm on Monday there were 23 people in the Western NSW Local Health District with COVID-19, including one who was in intensive care. The same time last week there were only 15 COVID patients in the district's hospitals. In the 24 hours to 4pm on Monday there were 282 new cases of COVID identified in the WNSWLHD. It's comprised of 84 positive PCR test results and 198 positive rapid antigen tests. There could be duplicates due to people taking both a PCR and RAT test. The Orange local government area currently has 840 active cases of the virus and Dubbo LGA has 670 while there are 1219 active cases in the Bathurst LGA. There are 173 active cases in Blayney. The Mid-Western LGA has 239. There have been 6619 cases of COVID-19 in the Orange LGA since the pandemic began and 7895 cases in Dubbo since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 10,689 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. Across the state there are 1032 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with 38 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are up from the previous day when 1005 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are down. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.4 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.9 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 57.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79.1 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 48.4 per cent have had their first vaccine dose.

