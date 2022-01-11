news, local-news,

The armour is being polished and swords sharpened as preparations ramp up for the inaugural Orange Medieval Faire on March 19-20. The two-day festival at the Orange Showground will take patrons on a trip back in time with re-enactments of medieval life including Viking battles, working blacksmiths, birds of prey displays, a medieval tavern and a jousting tournament. Close to 400 people will be involved in putting on the world-class event, which is expected to inject up to $2 million into the local economy. It was given the green light last month after the state government approved a $200,000 grant to help deliver it in Orange. Medieval history enthusiast and Faire curator Andrew McKinnon, who has helped deliver medieval festivals across the country, says two months out, ticket sales were 'super encouraging'. While COVID remained a concern, Mr McKinnon said there were multiple COVID plans that could be rolled out in response to any changes. "As in medieval times - a plague's a plague - and you've got to make sure we can plan around it. "But having said that, there's no sign that events are going to be cancelled and we're more that happy to operate under any government guidelines in and around events at the time that the event is run." Along with curating the Faire, Mr McKinnon will be donning his armour to compete in the event's major drawcard - the jousting tournament. He says he became interested in the sport after seeing it on the internet. "I just looked at it and I thought: 'I've just absolutely got to do this.' Three years later, he was competing in his first joust. "I went overseas, competed in some tournaments saw some awesome events and thought 'wow, I really want to bring type of event here.' "It's so unique. It's amazing to watch, it's a spectacular thing, but it's also very much family entertainment and really educational." Modern day jousting sees competitors gallop toward each other on horseback armed with a 3.6 metre lance of solid pine tipped with a three-pronged steel spear tip. The person who smashes their lance on the opponent is the winner. The Orange tournament will feature some of Australia's best jousters, including reigning world champion Phillip Leitch. Tickets are now on sale at www.orangemedievalfaire.com.au

