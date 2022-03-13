news, local-news,

The Ronald McDonald Ball was a great night for all of those who came together for a worthy cause. The Orange Function centre proved a great venue for the hundreds of guests to dance the evening away. Photos: JUDE KEOGH. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3AmbFGhdyb76ViYQTbA6ES4/98466d13-ab2c-445e-a29b-b58cb40a421c.JPG/r0_414_5568_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg