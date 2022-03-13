SUBSCRIBER
Orange's Ronald McDonald Ball draws large crowd for good cause
The Ronald McDonald Ball was a great night for all of those who came together for a worthy cause. The Orange Function centre proved a great venue for the hundreds of guests to dance the evening away. Photos: JUDE KEOGH.
