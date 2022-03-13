news, local-news,

Full public commemorative services will once again be held in Turkey and France this Anzac Day. Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel Andrew Gee said it was the first time such events have been conducted since 2019, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. "While there have been local wreath-laying services in both countries to commemorate Anzac Day during the pandemic, Australians have not been able to travel to these important places of remembrance and commemoration to attend services," Minister Gee said. "Both Gallipoli and Villers-Bretonneux hold special meaning for our country, as places where thousands of Australians served and lost their lives in the First World War. "The international commemorative services at Gallipoli and Villers-Bretonneux honour their service and sacrifice and that of all Australians who have served our nation in uniform, ensuring that we fulfil our sacred commitment to remember them. "Of course, public safety is always our number one priority and we will be closely monitoring the pandemic in Turkey and France, and any changes to health restrictions and the security situation. "Those planning to travel from Australia to these services should also make sure they are familiar with the entry requirements and should continue to monitor smartraveller.gov.au for the latest travel advice." Anyone wishing to attend either service must register for an attendance pass. These free passes are now available online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY

