TAFE commercial cookery students will have glimpse of life after study on Saturday night when they help prepare a four-course meal for 300 people attending one of Orange's blue-ribbon charity events. The Ronald McDonald House Charities Gala Ball is being staged at the Orange Function centre with TAFE commercial cookery teacher Michael Apps co-ordinating a team of well-known Orange chefs, assisted by some of his students. NSW TAFE Head Teacher of Tourism and Hospitality Amanda Glassop said the opportunity to cater for big events was invaluable for students. "It gives the students real life experience catering for big numbers which they wouldn't have otherwise," Ms Glassop said. "And they're learning off other chefs, they're being exposed to a range of different experiences. It's fantastic." Also preparing tomorrow night's meal are Cafe Connect's Jamie Stewart, Matthew Bremerkamp from Anything Grows and Printhie Dining's Jack Brown. Guests will be treated to an entree of lamb pithivier with pumpkin pure and fennel and herb salad, or fetta and beetroot arancini while the main course features chicken maryland with parmesan polenta, port jus and zucchini salad or pork slow roasted with skordalia, dutch carrots and cider jus. The desserts, one of which is titled The Belle of the Ball, are being prepared by The Sugar Mills Darren Tracey and Stacey Ewin. Canapes are again being prepared by Sgt Wendy Sparkes and her team. TAFE bakery teacher Lennert De Visser also lending a hand while hospitality teacher Claire Tuck is coordinating high school students from James Sheahan, Canobolas and Christian School for service. The evening, which features well-known sports presenter Ken Sutcliffe as MC and music by Sydney band The Enormous Horns, still has limited seating available. Tickets are on sale until 10am on Friday. Go to 123Tix.com.au The last RMHC gala ball was held in 2019.

