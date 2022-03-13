news, local-news,

THE NSW Government has introduced initiatives to help boost regional housing supply. This month, Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts announced $1 million in funding would be directed to establishing a program of targeted assistance to regional councils. Mr Roberts said the initiative, called the Regional Housing Flying Squad, would help regional councils clear development applications faster. A panel of planning consultants will be available to help manage development applications for new homes. "We know attracting qualified planners can be a problem, particularly for smaller regional councils," Mr Roberts said. "That's why, in addition to the flying squad, the department will open up space in its offices for councils to use as remote workplaces for their planners." Regional councils will be able to nominate DAs that deliver regional housing, through a formal expression of interest process, which will be assessed by an evaluation panel for the flying squads to action. These planning tools are designed to boost regional housing supply by taking pressure off councils.

