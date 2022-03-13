news, local-news,

An Orange paediatrician is urging parents "not to wait" to get their kids vaccinated against COVID, as the primary school age vaccination rate continues to lag behind the rest of the population. About 60 percent of children in Orange have received one dose of vaccine and about 50 per cent across the Western NSW Local Health District - a figure on par with the NSW average. "Without such a strong response from the community, vaccination coverage in adults would not be where it is today across the District. But we haven't seen the same rapid response since kids aged five to 11 have become eligible for vaccination," Dr Allan Kerrigan said. "There's been some hesitancy towards children's vaccinations, but the simple fact is COVID vaccines are safe and effective. The benefits far outweigh any small risks. "Serious side-effects like heart inflammation from vaccines are incredibly rare, and children are actually significantly more likely to experience those impacts as a result of COVID-19 infection than because of a vaccine. There is no evidence to suggest COVID-19 vaccines impact a child's growth or fertility and they can help reduce the chances of longer-term effects of COVID-19. "COVID-19 has not disappeared and as the colder months approach, children and adults alike will begin getting sick more often. Think about how the impact that can have on our communities, including our health services. "Don't wait, get your children vaccinated now and when you do, think about other vaccinations they may need heading into the colder months like the influenza vaccine."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/9ca94b80-ddd2-4266-83a3-a0ad7e5f3761.jpg/r0_1162_3024_2871_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg