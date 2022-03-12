news, local-news,

Two 19-year-old ringleaders who led a crime spree in Orange and surrounding towns while high on ice, have each been jailed for their crimes, which included stealing and burning cars and ransacking businesses. Aiden James Reginald Davis and Mathew O'Neil, both now aged 22, were living together at Raines Place, when they went on the spree from March 10, 2019, until they were arrested in Cobar on June 3, 2019. According to information tendered to Orange District Court, the two men, along with a series of other co-offenders, would enter parked vehicles in Orange and steal items including loose change, wallets and tools. They would also steal a vehicle from Orange and drive it to a small town within a two-hour drive of Orange where they would commit a break and enter at one or more small businesses, usually a petrol station. According to police they would attempt to disable alarms and CCTV and would use a crow bar to jemmy open the door. However, on multiple instances they failed to disable either the alarm or camera or they were disturbed by a business owner or member of the public. Although they failed to get items from some of the businesses they made off with tens of thousands of dollars in cash, cigarettes, drinks and confectionery. They would also break into sheds on nearby residential properties where they would steal first aid kits, tools and other items from vehicles and sometimes they would steal another vehicle to drive back to Orange. Several of the stolen vehicles were abandoned in Cootes Park near the offenders home. Judge Graham Turnbull said Davis committed 21 offences in 12 nights affecting 47 separate victims. He said O'Neil had 22 counts from 11 nights of offending with 44 victims. "They assisted each other taking often complementary and different roles ... their roles were absolutely equal," Judge Turnbull said. Of the various other offenders who were involved, some have been dealt with in the children's court and the local court but O'Neil and Davis were considered the ring leaders They burnt three of the cars they stole to conceal their DNA. However, police found their DNA at some of the crime scenes, on recovered stolen property and in some of the recovered stolen vehicles. The burnt cars included a Mitsubishi Triton that was stolen in Dalton Street and driven to Molong where they stole 50 cigarette lighters from the BP petrol station. The ute was burnt in Cootes Park and Davis told the police that they burnt that car because he spat in it. They also burnt a Toyota LandCruiser stolen from Franklin Road, as well as an Isuzu D-Max ute. That ute had contained a two-way radio, a pocket knife with a 3006 bullet head embedded into the handle, a pair of binoculars, a double penny fox whistle, a harmonica, a first aid kit issued by the Australian Defence Force, a child's seat as well as reading glasses and sunglasses. The items were all removed from the vehicle before it was set alight and the pocket knife was handed to the police and returned to the owner. The first business targeted during the crime spree was the Liberty Service Station on Bathurst Road when Davis and a co-accused stole about $1000 worth of confectionery. Bissy's Cafe was also ransacked and $1100 was stolen from a safe, $298 was stolen from the cash drawer, $80 from a tip jar and $80 from a fundraising box. They also stole $6500 worth of cigarettes from Cudal Bowling Club, and $4000 worth of cigarettes from the BP petrol station in Manildra. Two workers from the service station who lived next door hid on a neighbouring property while they called the police. O'Neil drove to Manildra in a stolen Isuzu D-Max ute with two females and one of those accomplices was arrested at the scene. Police also found the ute, which had been stolen from Tynan Street, and some of the stolen property. However, O'Neil and the other woman escaped and stole a Honda Accord from Molong Street, Manildra. The Honda was found burnt out in Port Lincoln, South Australia, and South Australian police arrested two females for that offence. O'Neil and Davis also stole a Ford Ranger belonging to the Rural Fire Service. They took it from a Maryvale property after two women interrupted them while they ransacked the Geurie Pit Stop petrol station. One of the women heard the alarm from the road so drove down and shone her high beams into the building and so did another female driver and they saw three people inside who fled. Judge Turnbull said both men admitted their guilt at an early time and said their offending was driven by methamphetamine use. While the offences were serious, he said he had to take into account the offenders' young ages and he had to make sure the sentences did not "crush them" to ensure a better chance of rehabilitation for when they return to the community. Judge Turnbull gave Davis an eight-year full-time jail sentence with a four-year non-parole period back-dated to January 1, 2020, meaning he could be eligible for release on December 13, 2023. O'Neil could be eligible for release on parole on September 24, 2023, after receiving a seven-year and six-month full-time jail sentence with a three-year and nine-month non-parole period back dated to December 25, 2019. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

