After months of carefully nurturing and protecting their vines and fruit, Orange wine grape growers are beginning to reap the rewards of their hard work. This year's cooler weather delayed the start of the 2022 harvest, but it's finally underway and winemakers say this year's mild growing conditions are set to produce a "classic" Orange vintage. De Salis' Ben Svenson said picking started at their Nashdale vineyard this week. "We're running about two weeks late because it's been such a cool, overcast year, but the quality of the fruit is fantastic," he said. Dry conditions have so far kept disease pressures at bay and growers are hoping the weather will hold as the harvest continues into April. "If we have no more rain, it'll be a really lovely vintage," said Mr Svenson. At See Saw Wine in Nashdale, where picking started a week ago, organic grower Justin Jarrett said it had been a nervous wait watching the recent heavy rain track south toward Sydney from Northern NSW. "If that had come inland, it would have caused major problems, but fortunately we only got the edge of it." Below average temperatures and above average rainfall this growing season means the fruit has ripened slowly and this will result in "really full flavoured wines with lovely acid," according to Mr Jarrett. "2022 will definitely be a great vintage - for virtually all varieties." Wines from this year will also age well, he said. The positive start to the harvest is good news for local growers who in recent years have endured drought and lost crops to smoke taint. Cellar doors were also hit hard by COVID restrictions. Mr Jarrett says yields this year are still below average, but have recovered. At De Salis, which lost two vintages to smoke damage, Mr Svenson says this year's cooler conditions were good for growing and for the wine. "Those drought years and warmer weather have brought some some interesting characteristics (to the wine), but it's back to a classic Orange cool climate vintage this year, that's for sure."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/f717e2ef-a733-4791-b645-f0b9c8e3d319.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg