DISAPPOINTED and hurt is how Jamahl Reid and his family felt after Orange City Council refused permission to hold his brother's funeral at the Orange Botanic Gardens, only to watch another funeral go ahead at the venue three weeks later. Mr Reid's brother Jeremey died of an asthma attack on New Year's Eve while visiting the central coast and the family had agreed on the Botanic Gardens for his farewell. After the first meeting with a funeral home, they believed that's where it would be. "We're not church goers at all, we didn't want to be in a church. And with COVID, we thought that was the best place to be - outside," Mr Reid said. "That was our first choice, my brother, he was a bit of a bushie and that's where he would have wanted to be outdoors." Mr Reid said the family was later informed by the funeral home that council policy had banned funerals from the Botanic Gardens, although memorial services could still go ahead. "That was no good to us, we needed a funeral," Mr Reid said. Mr Reid, still grieving Jeremy's loss, said it made him angry and disappointed when the funeral of long-serving Orange City Councillor Glenn Taylor was allowed to go ahead at the Botanic Gardens on February 4. "If it's across the board, it should be across the board," he said. Manager of communications and engagement Nick Redmond confirmed OCC changed its policy on funerals at the Botanic Gardens, saying it was decided some time ago that the unexpected sight of a coffin in the Gardens might cause distress to other Garden users. "For that reason, local funeral directors have been told that while memorial services can be held at the Botanic Gardens, the event should be held after a burial or cremation so that a coffin would not be present," Mr Redmond said. "Council staff were requested by the family of former Councillor Glenn Taylor for a full service including the presence of a coffin to be held at the Gardens in recognition of the contribution made to Council and the community over 26 years. "In the same way that the government makes special arrangements for a state funeral, the long period of community service by Mr Taylor made this a significant civic event for the whole community and so it was decided to agree with the family request in this case." Mr Redmond said that like another council policy, this could be reviewed in the future. The Reid family eventually held the funeral at Towac Park on January 13 with over 300 people attending. Mr Reid said he didn't think there would be an explanation good enough. He also said his family had no issue with Mr Taylor's family. "The reason why I'm cranky about it, a lot of people at the funeral were asking why did we have it out here? At the back of the races. I thought we were having at the Botanic gardens?," he said. "When we told them why, everyone was like we've been to funerals there in the past, we've been there when there have been funerals on. "Everyone's respectful of funerals. If you don't want to see a hearse or a coffin, don't walk over there. Common sense should prevail there." "I think the community just needs to know this. It's not fair. We're ratepayers, we've lived in this town our whole life. It's disappointing, that's what it is." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

