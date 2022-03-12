news, local-news, LongMo's, Molong

A SNEAK 'pre-reno' preview event in Molong will feature live entertainment in anticipation of an upcoming arts hub to grace the small town's streets. Jumbling the location's title, LongMo's will officially rear its artistic head following revamps, with plans to add to the village's simplicity and spark - where the process of creativity and art will brew from the Bank Street heritage-listed pad. "A week or longer residency program for musicians and artists will provide much needed time and space for their creative process," one of the creative forces behind LongMo's, Pete Manwaring said of future plans. "I really want [the space] to be used for when a band comes out - spends a week in the cellar writing a song or writing a record, or whatever it is - and then they give the town a showcase at the end of it. So, part of the contract will really be to tempt [artists] to create and then play a live gig here." Home to Robbie Carroll's Molong Stores as well, Mr Wanwaring and his partner, Dr Lian Loke, were "sick of waiting for renovations to start", which is why they'll host a garden soiree of live music on the night of March 19 dubbed the 'Pre-reno Double Dipper' - and the couple say they want to contribute to the already-present success of the town. "Putting on live events, you've got the choice of cover bands where people are going to sing-a-long and have a great time and that's that, which it's great for pubs and things like that, but I think there's also a valid space for independent, original live music" he said. "It'll never be about selling-out or selling a million tickets - it's not going to be a gig space - it's more like a live rehearsal for recording artists where the locals here can then come and see something different that they wouldn't usually have an opportunity to see." With its vision to provide the platform for independent creatives across the country, Mr Manwaring - who was also the former co-owner of quirky bar The Bearded Tit in Sydney's Redfern - says the space will peddle inspiration through a different set of lenses. "I'm always a person who wants to live in the main street of somewhere. I don't want to get a 200-acre property, I need one-minute coffee, I need the pub and I need people - and that's pretty well it," he laughed. "A lot of residency programs, they're on a farm and that's great - but if I like to be in the heart of a town, I'm sure there's plenty of the creatives who do as well, you know? They don't get inspired by looking at a beautiful scene - they get inspired by having three beers at the pub with locals." The LongMo's night has sold around 70 tickets already, where the space will host DJ Uncle Pervy in between two established Aussie musos, Tim Oxley (The Dearhunters, Grandview) and Darren Cross (Gerling, Jep and Dep). "Pete used to have country nights at his bar in Redfern, where my mate Chris and I used to play for a night on Sundays once a month," Mr Cross said. "He's a real supporter of the arts - you'll always see Pete out at a gig, he's always buying peoples vinyls and t-shirt or merch, he's always kicking around the creative scene - and he's definitely always up for a beer, always," he laughed. "He's talked about this [LongMo's] project for years and I said I would love to be a part of it when it happens. [The space] already looks fantastic and the backyard, it's beautiful. It's all coincided really well." With the venue's limitations on space, tickets continue to sell online via the trybooking website, where those interested can find further details about the event. "We just really hope that the town enjoys a bit of quality song writing and live music," Mr Manwaring added. "It's going to be great for the punters and great for the creatives."

