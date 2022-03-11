news, local-news, Nick Tooth, Toothy Tens, Orange, Orange Emus Rugby Club, Orange Emus, T10, Rugby Union

FOLLOWING a fatal head injury during a home game of rugby union in Quirindi in 2015, young Nick Tooth - a popular and loveable member of the club - sadly died at the age of 25. Albeit, memories of Toothy's "infectious" and "positive" nature have lived on ever since, bringing 'Toothy Tens' charity bashes to fields across the state. "It captures Nick Tooth's ultimate day," a foundation spokesperson said. "Entertaining footy, delicious food, crisp summer drinks, live music and best of all, reunions with good friends you only see once a year." Fulfilling the role of host for its 2022 event, new Emus Rugby Club president, Jamil Khalfan has close ties to the Tooth family, saying it's a privilege for the club to present. "We've planned this for the past two years, so it's really exciting to see it come together and it's a massive honour for us - Toothy Tens is close to my personal heart, as well as the community," Mr Khalfan said. "We can press play on Saturday morning and it's great to have the opportunity to put on a day; which is for a great cause, with great people. "It's a complete charity competition, as well, so there's no money to be made from people who play well or don't play well - all proceeds raised go back into country rugby community and that's part of its ethos." With 300-odd players on the books and over 700 online tickets already sold, Mr Khalfan says it's a huge and positive day to come. "I've played at some of the T10 events and you can see the community spirit that drives it - it's absolutely a great day," he said. "We're hoping to see maybe 1000 to 1500 people through the gates in total, but if we can break 2000 ... it would be even better." Established by Nick's family and his plethora of mates, The Nick Tooth Foundation raises money to plough back into the wider footy circle and celebrates the integrity, culture and spirit of the game - a factor which Emus' women's coach Alex Walker says is "fundamental." "Without the Toothys guys, this massive level of fundraising just wouldn't happen," she said. "And the event's funds go straight back into the rugby community which is where its needed, so, big-ups to those guys for not only bringing the tournament out to the community - but for supporting the entire rugby community." With four women's teams confirmed, the Emus coach said she's also pumped to see "the new girls" in action on T10 day. "I am so excited for the new girls to get out there and to see how they all gel together on the field," Miss Walker said. "I also think it's a great opportunity for our girls to play teams that they wouldn't normally be able to play, and these smaller rounds will also get extra games under their belts, as well as what's going to be a fun charity day all around." One of the biggest drivers behind the Nick Tooth Memorial Rugby Tens, though, is to provide a critical platform - where recognition of sports-related brain injuries and prevention are key players, too. "[The Nick Tooth Foundation] obviously know first-hand the importance about brain awareness and safety - particularly when it comes to concussions on the rugby field - and the more awareness we can have around that, the safer we can make our players," Miss Walker said. "[Injury] is part and parcel in rugby, so training is also such a fundamental part leading up to games. "If we teach our players how to tackle properly, how to fall properly, how to protect themselves within game, then we can prevent or relieve some of those worries around head injuries." Toothy's foundation was also instrumental in supporting the 'Blue Card' - an awareness tool authorising referees to remove players with signs of concussion - which was piloted at the third T10 day in 2017, before being formally introduced across all levels of rugby union in Australia from 2018. "For example, if a player's looking a bit worse for wear and meeting that concussion criteria - a Blue Card will be given during the game," Miss Walker explained. "Then, the following procedures are: you get your doctors check-ups and you're not approved to play or exercise until you pass those doctors checks. It's preventive at base level, and obviously we want to mitigate any concussions before they even present themselves, but it's really important that we ensure all of our players know and follow these protocols. "You only have one brain, so it's absolutely crucial that we take care of them." Staring at "the backend of COVID", the Emus president hopes people will come in droves to support the event and especially, to see those who are up for a stellar day - just as Toothy always was. "People are looking for an event where they can get a bit of social interaction and be a part of something," Mr Khalfan said. "It's also something with a bit more meaning to it, as well as that social day out where you can have a few drinks in the evening, listen to music and mingle with mates. "What Nick loved about life was his social circle and having a few beers with his friends," he added. "So, if that's the sort of thing we can do for people on the day - to lift peoples mental heath and help out [related charities] and the rugby community at the same time, then that's the go - because that support is a big part of our ethos as a club, too." It'll also be the the first year of seeing Emus teams on the drawer - a senior men's and senior women's side this year - where its home ground, Woodward Street's Endeavour Oval, will rotate 35 rounds of 10 minute games across the two fields, running at five minute halves a piece. Matches will kick-off from as early as 10am, with finals rounds and presentations scheduled from around 4pm onwards. Online ticket sales have now closed for the March 12 event, but will be available for purchase at the gates. Catering and merchandise will be available on the day, with a host of live entertainment into evening and buses from 9pm to 10pm for those after transport back into town.

