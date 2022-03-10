news, local-news,

A bare brick wall in the CBD has been brought to life with a colourful representation of the Orange region's natural environment. Cargo organic wine growers Pip and Justin Jarrett of See Saw Wine commissioned Sonny Day and Biddy Maroney of local art agency WBYK to design the new mural on the Carriers Arms Hotel bottle shop, an outlet for See Saw wine. Initially approached to paint See Saw branding on the wall, Mr and Mrs Jarrett decided instead on an artwork that reflected their values and the land they farm on. "The concept was a celebration of the region - how we see it and how we try to farm within it," said Mr Jarrett. "Mount Canobolas is in there, grape vines are in there, creeks, birds, bugs beetles, wombats. "There's green for the wet years and brown for the drought years...the beautiful sunsets. "We threw all that at (WBYK) and that's what they came back with. "It really hit the brief. We love it." The mural reflects Mr and Mrs Jarrett's 'leave-it-better- than-you-found-it' ethos, through symbols like the wombat. "When Pip and I first moved her in 1991, there was one wombat. Since then we've fenced the whole creek into a wildlife corridor and now there are wombat burrows all the way up the creek." The mural was painted onto the wall by local sign writer Alicia McDonell, with Mr Jarrett saying he was happy to have been able to support local artists during a tough time for the arts community.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/c34eaad1-918e-4d30-916e-8be13fbe7a7e.jpeg/r0_370_1125_1006_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg