news, local-news, Orange, JAM, Just Add Music, JAM Sampler, JAM Orange

GIVING local performers the opportunity to step up from open mic gigs has lead to a string of live events rocking out across the city. Orange's Just Add Music's JAM Sampler series officially launched on the eve of February 25, with its next round of musos already lined up for March 16. JAM's president Mark Welch says since its inception in 2015, the not-for-profit organisation has been hosting Open Mic Nights once a month, which is the sampler series' feeder platform for artists. "Open Mic Nights have 12 slots where people get up and play for 15 mins and essentially do whatever they want to do," Mr Welch said. "So the concept for Jam Sampler is we go to venues with three acts that have come through from those Open Mic Nights, where they're then getting to step-up and play an hour set." To qualify for some JAM Sampler exposure, artists must first appear in Open Mic Nights, where they'll then have the opportunity to be selected for their own one-hour spot. The series also gives different local venues the opportunity to 'sample' new performers for entertainment bookings, with the view to take them on for potential live gigs on a more regular basis. "Venues will pay the acts but it also gives places the chance to check various artists out and obviously for those artists to start developing more exposure for themselves," Mr Welch explained. "They're investing in themselves and getting to a stage where they're feeling confident to do it on their own, which is what it's about; trying to help people [who are] coming through the program - whether it be youth or former musicians finding their feet again." With the first gig of the series held at Orange's 'The Vic' pub last month, Mr Welch said the artists and night were "unreal", with the benefits to business revenue also an attractive factor. "We only put two artists on - Mell Moore and The Dougies - and that was great; they were very happy, the venue was very happy and we're picking nights when the venue wouldn't typically have live music," he said. "For example, The Vic wouldn't usually have entertainment on a Friday night, but they were going so well until they closed - they'd have normally closed about an hour or an hour-and-a-half earlier." Whereas The Royal Hotel, which will host the series' second gig next week, usually do great guns on a Friday and over the weekend, choosing a mid-week evening instead to trial some entertainment. "The venue's chosen a Wednesday night as that's a night that it wants to develop, because they've already got that ready-made crowd on Friday and Saturday nights," Mr Welch said. "The Royal will like it, because the person coming to the pub is getting to see three different artists rather than just one. It's good value for the pub and it's good value for the punters." On the hunt for "fresh blood" at Open Mic Nights, getting chosen for a sampler gig could just be the stepping stone that some musos are after. "We're definitely looking to get through more people in the open mic program, so it's also about getting fresh blood where performers get exposed for their own potential gig," Mr Welch added. The next JAM Series will be held Wednesday night, March 16 at Orange's The Royal Hotel from 7pm to 11pm, featuring bands Toni 'n' Lenny, Fig Jam and The Shindig Kickers. For artists interested in an Open Mic Night slot, check out more through JAM's Facebook page, or head to the JAM Orange website to get in touch.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156153420/953cf85e-25f3-4e2c-8250-53857548100a.png/r0_448_1080_1058_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg