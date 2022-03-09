news, local-news,

Regional arts development organisation Arts OutWest is calling for people with exciting small local arts projects in mind to apply for the Country Arts Support Program (CASP). Grants of between $500 and $3000 are available for projects happening between June 1 and December 31. Arts OutWest's Maryanne Jaques said the CASP 2022 round is focused on community-based, locally developed arts and heritage activities with outcomes that benefit people living in the Central West. Funds need to be used primarily for the payment of artists and arts workers to undertake or manage these activities. "As groups and artists around the region restart their plans or look to ways to boost creativity in their communities, CASP is a great funding option for those small but worthwhile arts activities," Ms Jaques said. Activities might include workshops, exhibitions, performances, artist-in-residence programs, collaborations, making public art, activities at festivals and more, across all artforms. Projects funded in 2021 included eco based workshops for kids in Parkes and Forbes; arts programs for people in aged care in Oberon; lantern making with fibre artists in Condobolin; and a pastel art workshop in Lake Cargelligo. "Arts OutWest has around $17,000 in CASP funds to distribute so will be looking for exciting activities that offer something new to a local community, are value for money and are spread across the region," Ms Jaques said. Applications are open to those based in the local government areas of Bathurst Region, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Region, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin. Applications close at 5pm on Thursday April 21. To apply check the guidelines at artsoutwest.org.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

