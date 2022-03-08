news, local-news,

The last time we were able to wander around the Millthorpe Markets was in December 2019. A lot of has changed in that time. What hasn't changed is the excitement with which the Millthorpe Markets brings the local community. Stall coordinator at this April's return of the market Marisa Malherbe said that the stall sites were already over-subscribed. "The market has been going for 15 years now so it's got a great following of stallholders that quickly register every market," she said. With construction work taking place on the school grounds and it being the first since Covid lockdowns, the committee have named this market the Build Back Better market and all the stalls will be sited on nearby Redmond Oval. "There are stallholders coming from Sydney, Queensland the ACT and Victoria," she said. Along with marketing coordinator Ainsley Sullivan the entire market is organised by volunteers with an overall market coordinator, a traffic coordinator as well as cake stall and BBQ coordinators all being supported by the parents and teachers at the school. "We really couldn't do this without everyone's support." The market is on Sunday, April 3.

