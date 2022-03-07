news, local-news,

BEING told the power could be out for two days when you have a cool store brimming with ripe cherries is unacceptable for Orange district producers. Power outages, or more accurately their duration, was a hot topic at the first face-to-face meeting of the Orange branch of the NSW Farmers Association last month. Spring Terrace grazier Paul Knight started the ball rolling when he brought up having no power service for 14 hours recently after a lightning strike. "I can't remember blackouts, so close to Orange, where you'd go most of the next day without getting any connectivity again," he said. "So I raised this in the NSW Farmers meeting we had the other week and you start to get the stories." Orchardist Guy Gaeta said it was unacceptable for his business to run without power for two days after he was told that would be the likely time until power was restored recently. "I said you're kidding," he said adding that after aggressively pursuing the matter, crews responded the following day but they had come from Lithgow and Dubbo. Mr Knight said a power outage meant households usually had to rely on generators to supply water while the NBN was a major casualty. Chairman of the Orange branch Graham Brown said the Orange meeting gave the NSWFA more ammunition for its lobbying for a reliable power supply. "We have a policy at State level whereby we are saying to the government ... that the maintenance and disruption impact to agricultural business needs to be minimised as much as possible," Mr Brown said. "In the middle of cherry harvest, to lose power and not have a quick response time, can be catastrophic to the financial properties as [orchardists] only get one income a year." The NSWFA Executive Council, on which Mr Brown also sits, will meet in Dubbo this week and Mr Brown said there will be a timely reminder to the NSW Government that it has a duty of care in the area of reliable power. "Privatising it doesn't change the fact that something is essential." Mr Brown and Mr Knight were both grateful for the service of crews on the ground. "You'd have to be careful criticizing polls and wires," Mr Brown said. "I lived in the district for over 70 years and I take my hat off to the boys in polls and wires. In all sorts of weather they attempt to get us back on. "We need more of them. That's the bottom line. I think the guys themselves are stretched and that's to do with business management." Mr Gaeta said something needed to be done. "I'm not an expert. All I know is that there's nothing worse when you're packing apples. If we get a blackout, we have to send people home..." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: HAVE YOUR SAY Send a letter to the editor using the form below

