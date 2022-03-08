news, local-news,

A second A Day on the Green concert to be held at Heifer Station Wines in April has been cancelled. The Squeeze Festival, headlined by Lime Cordiale and featuring Thelma Plum, Client Liaison and The VANNS was scheduled for April 24, but promoters Roundhouse and Chugg Music announced on Tuesday it would not go ahead due to 'unforeseen circumstances.' The Squeeze Festival's A Day on the Green dates at venues at the Barossa Valley and Geelong have also been cancelled. In a statement, A Day on the Green spokesperson said: "Roundhouse, Chugg Music and the AAMI Lucky Club team apologises to any ticketholders who are inconvenienced by the cancelled dates, and thanks fans for their support and understanding." Ticketholders will receive a full refund. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Midnight Oil headlined Orange's first A Day on the Green for 2022 at Heifer Station Wines. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/2c0c30ee-6a9c-45b4-bdce-ead7e431e718.jpg/r0_183_3596_2215_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg