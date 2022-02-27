news, local-news,

Australian music icons Midnight Oil rocked out at Heifer Station on Saturday night, headlining the 2022 A Day on the Green concert. The performance was part of the Oils' 'Resist: The Final Tour', which will now travel to Victoria and Western Australia. Photographer JUDE KEOGH was on deck to snap these socials and shots of the rock legends on stage. She also grabbed some snaps of emerging Australian acts Emily Wurramara and Busby Marou. They kicked things off at Heifer Station Wines for the large crowd on hand.

