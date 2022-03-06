news, local-news,

Applications are open for year 11 students to participate in the 2022 TEN4TEN mentor program. Through the initiative run by Regional Development Australia Central West, 10 year 11 students will be selected to participate in the leadership mentor opportunity. This year's mentors include: Quest Orange franchisee Amy van de Ven, former mayor and RDA Central West deputy chairman of Reg Kidd, state member for Orange Phil Donato MP, federal member for Calare Andrew Gee MP, councillor and Business Orange president Jack Evans. Other mentors are: Pairtree Intelligence Pty Ltd CEO Hamish Munro, Orange City Council CEO David Waddell, CSU external engagement director Julia Andrews, Blayney councillor and Orange 360 board member Michelle Pryse Jones, and Bullyology founder Jessica Hickman. Applications close on Wednesday and students from Orange, Blayney and Cabonne are invited to apply. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to attend a meet and greet and dinner with 10 community leaders, visit NSW Parliament House in Sydney and Parliament House in Canberra. They will also be invited to a Business Leaders Breakfast hosted by RDA Central West and will connect with and be mentored by community leaders. RDA Central West director Wayne Sunderland said this is the third time the program has run. "Students have the opportunity to learn from and connect with our community leaders through this experience, while also getting a direct insight into what career opportunities are available right here in the Central West," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GpZJ7bTi6nvXt5tnNdnKeU/87f7063d-9ffd-4074-8734-b90a2600b016.JPG/r0_423_4032_2701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg