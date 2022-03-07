news, local-news,

Peter Fisher Real Estate is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Hunter Ridley bought the independent agency from Peter Fisher in 2009 and said it was exciting to reach the 50-year milestone and decided to share the celebration with the community with celebrations continuing to December. "Every day our team is out in the community talking to people, all of whom love Orange for various reasons," he said. "It helps us when we talk to buyers considering moving to the area." The celebrations started last week at Spilt Milk when the agency paid for random customers to receive a free gelato. The agency secretly placed stickers on empty Spilt Milk cups and every order that coincided with a stickered cup was a birthday winner. The agency is also hosting a number of free outdoor Autumn art classes in some of the city's most colour friendly parks and gardens. Run by an established local artist, the classes will take place on various weekends throughout Autumn and participants will take home their creations. 'Bookings will be essential. The celebration will also take in the Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea. "We feel we can make this even bigger in 2022, so stay tuned for that," Mr Ridley said. One Agency principal Ash Brown has been listed in the top 100 agents in NSW. "I was pretty chuffed and quite surprised by it," Mr Brown said. "You can't nominate for it, it's just based on the number of properties sold in NSW. "There's approximately 20,000 agents in NSW and every year they announce the top 100, which is primarily Sydney agents." Mr Brown said other agents on the list are Sydney-based agents who he's looked up to during his career. This is the second year in a row he has been named in the top 100 and he gained his position of 44, up from 47 last year, after selling 268 properties, including land, in 12 months. "I could not have achieved this without my staff," he said. Coles is making it easier for customers to shop online by launching home delivery in Orange the first time. It follows a growing number of online customers who have already been using Click&Collect. Coles Orange store manager Lauren Maslen said the expansion would create 21 local jobs for personal shoppers and delivery drivers, with two dedicated vans to service Orange, seven days a week.

