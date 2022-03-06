Check out our gallery of all the smiling faces from the 2022 Orange Running Festival
Almost 1500 people took to the Gosling Creek track on Sunday for the annual Orange Running Festival.
Met with foggy, cool conditions in the morning, runners took on a number of events; the marathon, the half-marathon, and the 10 kilometre and 5km runs.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was there to snap all of the action.
