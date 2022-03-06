sport, local-sport,

Almost 1500 people took to the Gosling Creek track on Sunday for the annual Orange Running Festival. Met with foggy, cool conditions in the morning, runners took on a number of events; the marathon, the half-marathon, and the 10 kilometre and 5km runs. Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was there to snap all of the action. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

